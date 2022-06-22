Torres is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) back in the lineup after a three-game absence to bring the New York infield back to full strength, Torres will head to the bench. Even though Torres is without a direct path to an everyday role at second base or shortstop, the Yankees should be able to carve out at least a handful of starts per week for him by rotating rest days among their regulars.