Torres homered twice and knocked in three runs in a 2-for-3 game Monday against Texas.

Torres's white-hot rookie season continues with his first multi-homer game of his career. He now has six home runs and six three RBI games in May alone. Torres is showing remarkable power, with a .571 slugging percentage that eclipses what he posted across the board in the minor leagues. Even if Torres cools off, the 21-year-old is looking like a monumental talent who has become an instant fantasy asset at second base.