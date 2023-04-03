Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win versus the Giants on Sunday.

Torres used his wheels to score New York's final run in the seventh inning. He led off the frame with a walk, swiped second as part of a double-steal with Anthony Volpe, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then came home on another wild pitch. The second baseman appears to be taking advantage of the bigger bags in MLB this season, as he already has two thefts through three games. Torres' career high is 14 steals, which he accomplished in 2021.