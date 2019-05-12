Torres is out of the lineup Sunday at Tampa Bay due to a sore right elbow, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres was hit by a pitch on the right elbow Friday but played all nine innings Saturday, though he was apparently a little sore when making throws from shortstop. The 22-year-old didn't have any issues while swinging a bat and went 2-for-4 with a double, but the team just wants to give him a day to rest up. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop for the Yankees in Sunday's series finale.