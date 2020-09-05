Torres (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Torres beat his return timetable by a large margin, and he'll be available for the injury-riddled Yankees on Saturday. The 23-year-old should resume his role as the team's primary shortstop going forward, but it's possible that the Yankees could monitor his workload early on to prevent further injury.
