Torres went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

While the 24-year-old wasn't able to extend his five-game hitting streak, he did reach base for the ninth straight game. Torres is putting his sluggish start to the season behind him, and while he's still looking for his first homer of the year, he's now slashing .240/.345/.290 with two steals, seven RBI and nine runs through 27 contests.