Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out again Thursday

Torres (abdomen) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

He exited Tuesday's contest with "core pain" and was also held out Wednesday. While his absence Thursday is not surprising, he did say he'd be ready to play if necessary, so perhaps he will be available off the bench. Breyvic Valera is starting at second base and hitting ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories