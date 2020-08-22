Torres' estimated timeline to return from a strained quadriceps and hamstring is 2-3 weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Torres was moved to the Yankees' 10-day injured list Friday after an MRI revealed strains in his left hamstring and quadriceps. Many were hoping Torres would be able to return after the minimum 10 days but that will not be the case in this instance. Best-case scenario, Torres will be back Sept. 4 as he is one of many Yankees who have recently gone down with an injury.
