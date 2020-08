Torres went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win against the Red Sox.

Torres has been going through a bit of a slump to begin the season, but he's now reached base in each of the past six contests. He had just his third extra-base hit Friday, but he contributed to the Yankees' offensive onslaught in the 10-3 win over Boston. The 23-year-old now has a .619 OPS with one home run, five RBI and 13 strikeouts this season.