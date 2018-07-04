Torres was put on the 10-day DL effective Thursday due to a right hip strain.

Since the Yankees are effectively waiting to place Torres on the DL until Thursday, he will not be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. While he's out, Neil Walker will receive a majority of the starts at second base. Torres should be back to full health by the time the second half of the season starts since manager Aaron Boone classified this injury as mild, though the Yankees failed to comment on a timetable.

