Torres went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-8 victory over Baltimore.

Torres started at DH and got plenty of value out of his lone hit of the game, stroking a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning. It was the infielder's first triple since his rookie 2018 campaign. Torres has gotten at least one hit in each of his past five games and is slashing .462/.500/.692 with four RBI over that span.