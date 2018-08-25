Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Plates two vs. O's
Torres went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Friday against Baltimore.
Torres drove home a pair in the eighth inning on a single to right field to tie the game 4-4. Despite making an error in the series opener, the 21-year-old has been heating up at the plate recently, recording hits in six of his last seven ballgames. Torres has gone 9-for-27 with a double and three RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Collects 12th double•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Retreats to bench•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Reaches base three times•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Turns in two-homer performance•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes seat for nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...