Torres went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Friday against Baltimore.

Torres drove home a pair in the eighth inning on a single to right field to tie the game 4-4. Despite making an error in the series opener, the 21-year-old has been heating up at the plate recently, recording hits in six of his last seven ballgames. Torres has gone 9-for-27 with a double and three RBI over that stretch.