Torres has been getting treatment for a wrist issue, but it's not keeping him out of games, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Torres has been wearing a wrap on his wrist in addition to receiving ice treatment after games, but it hasn't impacted his performance at the plate. In fact, the infielder is in the midst of his best hitting stretch of the season, going 7-for-24 with four homers over his past six contests. Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarified Sunday that the wrist issue isn't a major concern. "He's been getting some treatment for his wrist, but it hasn't been something that's really affected him much at all in the game," Boone said before the game. "Just something he's treating and making sure he does maintenance work on it."