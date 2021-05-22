Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk-off RBI single Friday against the White Sox.
He also had a pair of strikeouts, but overall he played the offensive hero in this 2-1 win. Torres is hitting .316 with two home runs and two steals over his last 15 games.
