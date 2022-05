Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI during Wednesday's 5-3 win against Toronto.

The Yankees managed eight hits in the contest, but Torres was the lone run producer with a three-run home run in the fourth and two-run single in the sixth. The 25-year-old also went 2-for-4 with a walkoff solo homer during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers, but he was otherwise 0-for-15 over his previous five contests prior to Wednesday's multi-hit effort.