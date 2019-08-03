Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Powers team to victory

Torres went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk Friday night against Boston.

Torres came through in the first inning, smashing a grand slam over the fence in left field for his team's only offense of the night. Fortunately, it was enough to secure a win in the series opener. The 22-year-old is slashing .288/.355/.505 with 21 homers and 60 RBI over 101 games in 2019.

