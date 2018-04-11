Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Raking at Triple-A
Torres is hitting .348 with a home run, a steal and a 6:0 K:BB in five games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The strikeouts and lack of walks are a little concerning, but sometimes players with innate bat-to-ball skills get lulled into over-aggressive approaches against inferior competition, and that may be the case here. Everyone knows Ronald Acuna is coming up this weekend, and Nick Senzel also appears to be in line for a promotion in the coming days/weeks, but don't sleep on Torres. The Yankees could soon choose to deploy him as the everyday second baseman while shifting Neil Walker over to first base against righties.
