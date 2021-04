Torres went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run in a victory over Cleveland on Thursday.

Torres came into the contest having collected just three hits over his past 23 at-bats, but he matched that hit total with a trio of singles Thursday. The multi-hit effort was his first of the season, and the RBI was his first since April 11. The shortstop is off to a slow start to the campaign, slashing .219/.315/.250 with no home runs and only two RBI.