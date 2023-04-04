Torres went 2-for-2 with a a home run, three walks, a stolen base, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 8-1 victory over the Phillies.

Torres enjoyed a big night at the plate, as he not only reached base in all five of his plate appearances but also slammed the 100th home run of his big-league career. The long ball came in the third inning and was his second RBI of the contest following a run-scoring single in the first. Torres is off to a nice start to the season, slashing .333/.529/.833 with two homers, four RBI, five runs and three thefts through 15 plate appearances.