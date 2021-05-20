Torres went 2-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
Torres made his return to the lineup for the first time since May 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old reached in all three plate appearances and notched his third stolen base of the season in the seventh inning. He's slashing .246/.340/.310 with a home run, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored but has yet to get it going in the power department after combining for 62 home runs over his first two major league seasons.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Joining team, could play Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Still testing positive•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Could return this weekend•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Tests positive for coronavirus•