Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Reaches base three times
Torres went 1-for-3 with two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
The 21-year-old flashed decent speed in the minors, swiping over 20 bases in both 2015 and 2016, but this was just his third steal of the year. The rookie has been slumping at the plate of late, going just 6-for-36 (.167) since July 29, and that stretch has dropped him to a .274/.344/.526 slash line.
