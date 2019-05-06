Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives day off
Torres is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
He'll get a day off for the first time since April 21, ending a productive stretch of 12 consecutive starts during which he hit .300 with a home run and three steals. Torres has helped keep the Yankees afloat while the lineup has missed several regulars due to injury, and his outlook should improve with Clint Frazier (ankle) returning Monday and Aaron Hicks (back) due back as soon as the weekend.
