Torres went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mets.

Torres got the Yankees on the board in the third inning by crushing a Steven Matz offering to left field for his 11th home run of the season. He continues to flash impressive and somewhat surprising power early in his major league career, though this was his first extra-base hit since his last home run, which came on June 4.

