Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Records 11th home run
Torres went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mets.
Torres got the Yankees on the board in the third inning by crushing a Steven Matz offering to left field for his 11th home run of the season. He continues to flash impressive and somewhat surprising power early in his major league career, though this was his first extra-base hit since his last home run, which came on June 4.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Good to go for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Nursing sore knee•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives Sunday off•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits yet another home run•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sets Yankees HR record Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...