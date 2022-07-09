Torres went 3-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBI in Friday's 12-5 win against Boston.

Torres plated the Yankees' first run of the contest with a single in the first inning. He produced another RBI with a double to left field in the eighth. Torres has collected multiple hits in four straight contests -- the longest such streak of his career. Over the hot stretch, he's slashing .500/.571/.667 with three doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a 3:3 BB:K.