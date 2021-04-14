Torres (finger) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres checks back into the lineup after he was rested for the first time this season in Tuesday's 7-3 loss while he dealt with a jammed finger. The injury apparently isn't provided any complications for Torres in the field or at the plate, so he looks like he'll be able to handle his normal everyday role moving forward. Before jamming his finger, Torres had gotten off to a slow start to the season with eight hits -- seven singles and one double -- and a career-worst 27.3 percent strikeout rate through 44 plate appearances.