Torres went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
The shortstop put New York up early with a two-run single in the first inning. He added two more hits the rest of the way and now has four multi-hit performances over his past five games. During that stretch, Torres is batting .611 (11-for-18) with a home run, a double, a stolen base and eight RBI.
