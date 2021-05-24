Torres went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

The shortstop put New York up early with a two-run single in the first inning. He added two more hits the rest of the way and now has four multi-hit performances over his past five games. During that stretch, Torres is batting .611 (11-for-18) with a home run, a double, a stolen base and eight RBI.