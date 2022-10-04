Torres (illness) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Torres sat out Game 1 of the twin bill after he was scratched from Monday's lineup due to an illness, and he'll remain on the bench for Tuesday's nightcap. Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to the keystone while Aaron Hicks starts in left field.
