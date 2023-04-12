Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Torres was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians after he tweaked his right hip flexor/groin area, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored before leaving.

Kuty notes that Boone did not sound too worried about the infielder's status going forward, and that he's not scheduled to undergo testing at this time. The 25-year-old infielder should be considered day-to-day for now with a good chance to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Guardians.