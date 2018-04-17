Torres was pulled early from Monday's game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a precaution due to stiffness and cold weather, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

There was speculation that Torres was taken out early because of an impending promotion to the big club, but that wasn't the case. The Yankees' No. 1 prospect was experiencing some stiffness, so he was removed from the game. New York must wait until Tuesday to call Torres up in order to get an extra year of service time, although there's no indication that he'll make his major-league debut just yet.