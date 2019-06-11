Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resting for first doubleheader game
Torres is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Had Monday's game not been postponed, there's a good chance that Torres would be included in the lineup for both games of the Subway Series. Instead, with the rainout necessitating a twin bill Tuesday, Torres will get a breather for the afternoon contest, which should provide some extra maintenance for the sore shoulder that kept him out of the lineup for two games last week. Expect Torres to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap, with one of DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela or Didi Gregorius likely to head to the bench as a result.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...