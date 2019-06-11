Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resting for first doubleheader game

Torres is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Had Monday's game not been postponed, there's a good chance that Torres would be included in the lineup for both games of the Subway Series. Instead, with the rainout necessitating a twin bill Tuesday, Torres will get a breather for the afternoon contest, which should provide some extra maintenance for the sore shoulder that kept him out of the lineup for two games last week. Expect Torres to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap, with one of DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela or Didi Gregorius likely to head to the bench as a result.