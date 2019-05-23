Torres is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Much to the Orioles' relief, Torres reign of terror against Baltimore will be put on hold as he rests for the day game after a night game. After slugging two more long balls in Wednesday's win, Torres has now smacked a remarkable 10 of his 12 home runs this season versus Orioles pitching. Thairo Estrada will check in for Torres at shortstop and bat eighth.