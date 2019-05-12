Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres was drilled by a pitch in the right elbow during Friday's series opener, but he was able to fight through any discomfort and play the entirety of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run. With the Yankees citing no injury behind Torres' absence, it's likely that he's just getting some maintenance for the day game after a night game. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Torres' place.