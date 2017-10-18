Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resumes hitting
Torres (elbow) revealed on his Twitter account that he has resumed hitting.
Torres' 2017 campaign was cut short by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, but he is now nearly four months removed from the procedure, and is seemingly progressing as hoped with his recovery. With him already feeling good enough to take swings, he should be ready to go when spring training kicks off next year.
