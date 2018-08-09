Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Retreats to bench
Torres is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Torres will head to the bench for the first time all month following a string of 10 consecutive starts. The rookie is hitting just .167 (6-for-36) over that stretch, though he's produced three homers and drawn eight walks. Neil Walker will man the keystone and hit seventh Thursday.
