Torres (quad) is starting Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Torres wasn't in the starting nine over the last three games, but he'll return to action for the team's series finale against the Blue Jays. His absence appeared to be precautionary, and he should be available for the Yankees going forward as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting with quad issue•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Comes through as pinch hitter•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day off Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Fuels Yankees to win•