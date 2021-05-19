Torres (COVID-19) is batting fifth and playing shortstop Wednesday against the Rangers.
Positive COVID-19 tests have kept Torres out of action since May 11, but the shortstop finally returns to New York's starting lineup. Torres has struggled at the plate this season, but was beginning to heat up before going to the COVID-19 list.
