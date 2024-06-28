Torres is batting fifth and playing second base Friday at Toronto.
Torres is 2-for-29 at the plate since June 14 and was given back-to-back days off to clear his head amid the slump. The second baseman is 10-for-26 (.385) in his career against Yusei Kikuchi, who's the Blue Jays' starting pitcher Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Could be back Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Riding bench again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes seat after poor game Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Was available Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: MRI comes back clean•