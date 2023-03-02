Torres was scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Pirates due to a tooth extraction, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Top prospect Anthony Volpe will get a turn at second base, where Torres is penciled in to start come Opening Day. Torres is off to a 4-for-8 start to spring training with a homer, and he should return to spring action within a few days.
