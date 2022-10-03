Torres was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rangers for an undisclosed reason, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Torres was initially slated to start at the keystone and bat third Monday, but he was removed from the lineup just over an hour before the start of the game. Oswald Peraza will shift to second base while Isiah Kiner-Falefa enters the lineup at shortstop.
