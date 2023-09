Torres (back) was a late scratch from the Yankees' lineup Friday versus the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres was originally set to start at second base against Houston, but he will now be forced to sit out. More information on his status will likely be provided following Friday's contest. Oswald Peraza will take over at second base while Isiah Kiner-Falefa enters the lineup at third base and bats sixth in the series opener.