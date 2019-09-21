Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sent for MRI

Torres will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said Torres reported feeling good upon arrival to the ballpark, but the Yankees want to be absolutely sure that there's nothing serious behind the leg "weakness" that forced Torres from Friday's game. Tyler Wade is starting at second base in Torres' absence.

