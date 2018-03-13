Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sent to minors
Torres was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
With the recent signing of Neil Walker to play second base, this isn't all too surprising. Torres, the team's top prospect, is still viewed as a vital part of the Yankees' infield moving forward, but he'll now have some more time in the minors to smooth out any kinks (he was just 4-for-25 in Grapefruit League play prior to being optioned). It's possible he could join the big club early in summer if the Yankees feel he's ready, but that seems less likely now with Walker in front of him. Still, he should be up at some point in 2018.
