Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Should be full-time shortstop
Torres will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
After making 21 appearances at shortstop in 2018, Torres should already be usable at either middle-infield spot in the majority of fantasy leagues, but he also looks on track to maintain eligibility at both positions heading into 2020. He'll be making his fourth appearance of the season at shortstop Thursday and should play the position regularly after the Yankees shifted Troy Tulowitzki (calf) to the injured list, joining Didi Gregorius (elbow) there.
