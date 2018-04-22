Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Should handle full-time role at keystone
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the team's "general" plan is to use Torres as their everyday second baseman, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres is a natural shortstop, but with Didi Gregorius proving to be both an offensive and defensive standout at that position, the 21-year-old will instead have to pick up reps at the keystone. Since he has already seen plenty of reps at both second and third base in spring training and the minors, Torres doesn't enter the big leagues with many defensive concerns, which should help his case for sticking in a full-time role if his bat doesn't play as well as expected in his first exposure to the majors. Given his seemingly stable playing time, long track record of strong on-base marks and contact rates in the minors and presence in a powerful Yankees lineup, Torres is worth an immediate speculative pickup in most fantasy formats.
