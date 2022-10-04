Torres (illness) remains on the bench for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Texas.
Torres was scratched Monday due to illness, though it's not clear if that's the reason for his absence Tuesday, as it's possible he would only have been asked to play one half of the twin bill even if fully healthy. Oswald Peraza starts at second base in his absence.
