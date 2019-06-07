Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting again Friday
Torres (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Friday against Cleveland.
Torres sat Thursday with a sore shoulder and will remain on the bench for at least one more game. Didi Gregorius (elbow) returns from the injured list to make his season debut at shortstop.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day off Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Blasts 14th homer•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resting for series finale•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Continues torching Orioles•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Another multi-homer game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...