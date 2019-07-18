Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting for first doubleheader game

Torres is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres had been scheduled to receive Wednesday's game off before inclement weather resulted in a postponement. Despite the built-in rest day, Torres will sit for the first half of the doubleheader, but he should be back in the starting nine for the second game. Gio Urshela will pick up a start at third base in Torres' stead.