Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting for first doubleheader game
Torres is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres had been scheduled to receive Wednesday's game off before inclement weather resulted in a postponement. Despite the built-in rest day, Torres will sit for the first half of the doubleheader, but he should be back in the starting nine for the second game. Gio Urshela will pick up a start at third base in Torres' stead.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...