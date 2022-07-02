Torres isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Torres was productive during the first game in the twin bill, as he went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a run and a walk. However, he'll get a breather while DJ LeMahieu shifts to second base with Joey Gallo entering the lineup in right field.
