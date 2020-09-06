Torres is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
There has been no mention of a setback with Torres' hamstring; it seems the Yankees are just playing it safe and easing the 23-year-old back into action. Tyler Wade starts at short, batting ninth.
