Torres is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

With Josh Donaldson serving his one-game suspension Tuesday and returning to the lineup Wednesday, the Yankees are now back to full strength in both the infield and outfield. Torres could find himself on the bench more frequently as a result, though he's helped his case for holding down at least a part-time role by producing a 1.047 OPS over his last 13 contests.